Snow Squall Warning (LSPP to Searchmont)

Dec 27, 2022 at 08:01
A Snow squall Warning is in effect from LSPP to Searchmont. Snow squalls off Lake Superior are expected to continue through this afternoon. Additional local snowfall amounts up to 10 cm are possible. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.
