OPP – Travel only if necessary

There is a significant winter storm anticipated to affect all of the province starting tomorrow and heading into the holiday weekend. Winter weather may include rain, snow, high winds, and flash freezing.

Please take this time to be proactive and plan travel in advance.

If you do not have to travel, it is recommended you stay home. If for any reason you may be travelling during this time, drive according to the conditions – slow down, stay alert, and stay in control. Also consider carrying a survival kit in your vehicle.

Recommended items include a shovel, blanket, warm clothes, food, booster cables, flashlight, high energy foods, matches, and a candle.

For updates on road conditions, closures, and incidents, check Ontario 5-1-1 or download the Ontario 5-1-1 mobile app.