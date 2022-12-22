Breaking News

NOWAK, Stefan Michael “Mike”

Passed away at the Sechelt Hospital on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the age of 64 years.
After adventures in N. Ontario, BC and NWT, he spent the last 12 years living the dream in
Garden Bay, BC. Survived by his sister Helen (late Bob) and Carol Nowak (Ken Halcro) and
nieces Jennifer and Brenda.
The family is respecting Stefan’s wish, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the BC Cancer Foundation.
One comment

  1. Judy Scott
    December 22, 2022 at 9:36 am

    So sorry to read this sad news
    May your precious memories of happy times spent together be of comfort to you
    Losing someone you love during the holiday season makes things even harder
    Thinking of you

    Judy Scott & Jack Aitkenhead 💜

