NOWAK, Stefan Michael “Mike”

Passed away at the Sechelt Hospital on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the age of 64 years.

After adventures in N. Ontario, BC and NWT, he spent the last 12 years living the dream in

Garden Bay, BC. Survived by his sister Helen (late Bob) and Carol Nowak (Ken Halcro) and

nieces Jennifer and Brenda.

The family is respecting Stefan’s wish, cremation has taken place and there will be no service.