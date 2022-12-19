Morning News – December 19

Dec 19, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 40% chance of flurries early this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -9. Wind chill near -16. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries overnight. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low -15. Wind chill -13 this evening and -21 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- If you are headed to the Soo, be careful. The sure-to-be lonely cow has been seen once again on the shoulder of the highway in the Old Woman Bay area.
- Canada Housing Benefit is providing eligible applicants with a one-time payment of $500 to help lower-income renters who are most affected by the rise of inflation and struggling with the cost of rent.
Provincial Announcements:
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Charmaine Williams, Associate Minister of Women’s Social and Economic Opportunity, along with Karina Gould, Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, and Chrystia Freeland, Deputy Prime Minister and Federal Minister of Finance, to make an announcementat 11:45 a.m. in Toronto.
