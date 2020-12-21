Breaking News

EGAN, Brian

Passed away suddenly on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Beloved husband of Ellen for 54 years. Great dad of Kimberly Duguay (Eric), John Egan (Cathy Ward), Chantal Scott (Wesley McLeod) and Danielle Dorosh (Marly). Loved papa of Michael, Christopher, Austen, Kailie, Cody, Lucas, Jack and Xander. Big papa of Paisley, Bentley, Brian, Knox, Kade and another great-grandchild in April 2021. Dear brother Sharon Beaulne (Rolly) and predeceased by Johnny (late Anne), Timothy, Willy (Delores), Gerald (Martha), Phil (Dorothy), Jimmy (late Mary) and Helen (late Norm). Dear brother-in-law of Steven Mitchell (Karen), the late Jackie McGie (Bruce McKee) and the late Susanne Olhiser (Daniel). Brian will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

Memorial donations made to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Ontario would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., Wawa.

One comment

  1. Mary
    December 21, 2020 at 11:47 am

    My deepest condolences Eagan family! I have so many fond memories of Brian back in the day. Love and blessings to you all. Mary Skornyak

