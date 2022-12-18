FORTIN, Ian Gilbert Henry

(Feb. 19, 1965 – Dec. 15, 2022)

Despite the best efforts of doctors, nurses, and health staff at the Health Sciences North- Ramsey Lake Health Centre in Sudbury, Ian passed away suddenly with family at his side.

Dear son of Rose Mary and the late Gilbert Fortin. He leaves behind his partner of many years Dianna. Ian was the beloved father to Justin and Jaime (Brendan). Proud Papa to Myla, Isaac and Lenora, and honorary Papa to Destiny and Avery. Brother to Dean (Marisol). He will also be missed by his friend Cathy, aunties Lucy Tangie (Steve), Anna May (Tangie) Chaloux (Maurice), Theresa (Tangie) Linklater (predeceased Mike), Louise Tangie (Joel), Chief Patricia Tangie (Mike), Diane Tangie (Robert), Christina (Tangie) Lambert (Michael), Carla Tangie, Jackie (Tangie) Roy (Chris), Uncle Philip Tangie and the late Thomas Tangie (Jackie), the late Mike Tangie and the late John Tangie and his nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, in laws, co-workers from Ontario First Nation Technical Services and Operators from across the Province.

Ian was passionate about the provision of safe drinking water to all. When he wasn’t traveling around the province teaching water plant operators in First Nations Communities the intricacies of water treatment, he was caring for his immediate family, and entertaining relatives and friends. Everyone was always welcome at Ian’s house, and all would be provided with fun, friendship, and, of course, food. Ian was especially excited about his new grandchild due in the spring.

Friends and family are invited for a time of visiting on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church, Chapleau with a memorial mass officiated by Reverend Hervé Sauvé at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will be served at the Chapleau Legion following the mass.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Ian Fortin Memorial Scholarship fund for students attending Chapleau High school who intend on pursuing a trade or a career in the water field. Donations can be brought in person to the Chapleau Royal Bank or via e- transfer to [email protected] Any donation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Ian’s family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Health Sciences North for their tremendous compassion, care, and support at this difficult time.

Cards and expressions of sympathy may be sent to 18 Richard Street, P.O. Box 1074, Chapleau, ON P0M 1K0

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa,