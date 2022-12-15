Winter Weather Travel Advisory (SSM – St. Joseph Island )

At 4:48 this morning Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today. Snow and blowing snow is expected to begin this morning and continue into this evening with snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm of snow expected with rates of 1 to 3 cm per hour. In addition to the snowfall, the southeasterly wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h may make for poor visibility for motorists. The snow is expected to taper to flurries or drizzle tonight.

In anticipation of this poor weather, the Algoma Huron-Superior Bus Transportation Services has informed media that due to the impending weather system and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for the Sault Ste Marie Area (Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area), Central Algoma Area (Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area), and North Shore Area (Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & areas). Schools will remain open.

The City of Sault Ste. Marie has declared a significant weather event in the area with respect to potentially hazardous storm conditions continuing until further notice. Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory with heavy snowfall accumulations, strong winds and reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow for Sault Ste. Marie and area. Snow combined with strong wind is expected Thursday morning through Thursday evening. Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions.

Public Works crews will work diligently during the event, but it may take longer than normal to ensure public safety and that the roadways, sidewalks, and transit bus stops meet normal maintenance standards. Public Works will continue to monitor the weather, patrol the roadways and deploy all available crews to address any snow and ice accumulation.

During this time, all roads and sidewalks maintained by the city are considered to be in a ‘state of repair’ until further notice. Drivers and pedestrians should use an appropriate level of caution when travelling during this event. The parking bylaw remains in effect with motorists not permitted to park on city streets during the winter months between midnight and 6 a.m; however, during a winter event, motorists are also asked to not park on city streets during the day. This will assist in the efficiency of maintaining the roads.

Updates will be posted to the city’s website and social media sites as required. Thank you for your cooperation.