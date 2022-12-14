Morning News – December 14

Weather:

Today – Mainly sunny. Wind east 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this afternoon. Wind becoming east 20 late this afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -19 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind east 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 gusting to 40 late this evening. -9. Wind chill -11 this evening and -17 overnight.

If you are headed west be prepared for poor weather. Snowfall with total snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm is expected, with reduced visibility due to snow and blowing snow. At this time it appears that snowfall totals of 20 to 40 cm will remain south of Thunder Bay, including the Cloud Bay and Kakabeka Falls areas. A winter storm warning is in effect for these areas.

News Tidbits:



CN was fined in the November 28th, 2020 collision between an eastbound CN freight train (headed towards Hornepayne) and a hi-rail truck, whose operator was doing maintenance. The vehicle was parked outside of the approved area by the employee, who had limited experience in requesting track occupancy permits. In the collision, the hi-rail was demolished, and the train, which had 96 loaded cars and was about 1.8 kilometres long, did not derail from the tracks.

Provincial Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Paul Rosen, Paralympic gold medalist, to make an announcement about access to naloxone in Ontario in Toronto this morning at 9:30.

Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department