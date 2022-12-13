Morning News – December 13

Dec 13, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -20 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill near -20.
If you are headed west tomorrow be prepared for poor weather. Total accumulations of 25 to 50cm of snow is possible.
News Tidbits:
- The inquest into Denis Millette’s death at Detour Lake Gold Mine on June 3, 2015, of acute cyanide poisoning while fixing a leak began Monday in Timmins. 2017, Detour pled guilty to one count of criminal negligence causing death and was ordered to pay a $1.4 million fine as well as a 30 per cent surcharge. It has been noted that Denis’ family received compensation from Detour Gold. The inquest will examine the circumstances of his death and the jury will make recommendations to prevent future occurrences.
- Congratulations to Derek Gillingham, 30, from Sault Ste. Marie won $100,000 in the Oct. 26 Ontario 49 draw. He matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order to win.
- Jack Matier (SSM), defencemen on the Ottawa 67’s has made the Canadian National Junior Team. The first game is December 26th in Halifax against Czechia.
- 27 new magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines will be installed in hospitals across Ontario. The province is providing operational funding for 49 new MRI machines in 42 hospitals across the province.
- If you live in Localsh or Missanabie, Algoma Power is planning a power outage between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m for line upgrades.
