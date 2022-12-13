Canada and the Métis Nation of Ontario advance to next step in the Culture and Language Camps Project

Indigenous groups have voiced the need for safe, culturally relevant spaces as a key component of moving forward on self-determination. This need was also identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQI+ people to be provided with safe, barrier-free, permanent, and meaningful access to their cultures and languages.

Today, members of the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations, announced pre-design investments for the Métis Nation of Ontario Culture and Language Camp Projects. A contribution of $348,150 through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program will support the Métis Nation of Ontario to establish the scope, design and feasibility for two culture and language camps: one in Northern Ontario and one in Southern Ontario.

These facilities will be dedicated to culture and language programming and will serve as a space for mental health and addiction retreats. The project aims to address the issues regarding physical and mental health and the increase of addiction-related pressures in Métis communities.

The two camps will provide community members with trauma-informed healing and support in a space that is culturally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically safe for Métis women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ peoples and their families. The two culture and language camps will also provide a permanent outlet to promote Métis heritage and contribute towards the long-term well-being of Métis.

“The Métis Nation of Ontario has been working hard to provide our citizens with better access to culturally appropriate physical and mental health services for many years. We are very pleased to be partnering with the Government of Canada to create permanent spaces that will promote community and citizen wellness and Métis heritage in ways that are culturally, emotionally, spiritually and physically safe. This is a priority for all Métis citizens, and especially Métis women, girls, Two-Spirit and LGBTQI+ people and their families, who need safe, barrier-free and meaningful access to their culture and languages. These Métis language and culture camps will be another example of reconciliation in action.”, Margaret Froh, President of the Métis Nation of Ontario

“The Métis Nation of Ontario feasibility study for their two Culture and Language Centres Projects is an important first step in creating physical locations that are culturally appropriate, safe and accessible for Métis communities. These camps would provide integral safe spaces for Métis women, girls, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals and their families to gather, strengthen their cultural identity and language, and increase their sense of self-determination and safety.”, The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations.