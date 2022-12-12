Dec 12, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny near noon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -7. Wind chill -20 this morning and -12 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill near -20.
News Tidbits:
- Today is the last day (by 4 p.m.) to arrange for your Ice Candle be lit in celebration and memory of loved ones. For more information, contact: Sue Lord at 705-856-2244 ext. 221 or Bill Chiasson at 705-852-0059.
- ‘My Animal,’ a werewolf genre film, was filmed in Timmins last winter will be one of 99 films for the Sundance Film Festival.
- The Ontario government is providing over $4.7 million to Contact North | Contact Nord, to support 13 online learning centres equipped with Extended Reality (XR) technology, and a laptop and internet loaner program.
- The Ontario Government has reached another tentative central agreement with the education workers represented by the Ontario Council of Educational Workers (OCEW),
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, Graydon Smith, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and John Yakabuski, MPP for Renfrew—Nipissing—Pembroke, to mark the 175th anniversary of Shaw Lumber and tour Renfrew County.
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Victor Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 2:30 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – December 12 - December 12, 2022
- Area Road Conditions – December 12 - December 12, 2022
- Hwy 17 (Wawa to White River) OPEN - December 10, 2022