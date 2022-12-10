Morning News – December 10

Dec 10, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -20 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -11. Wind chill -8 this evening and -16 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- From Sault Trailblazers – “Halfway Haven business located on the Top D trail will not be in operation for the 2022-2023 winter season, however, the Clubs will continue with maintaining the trails for this coming season. The significance of this is that there will be no fuel availability on the OFSC prescribed Top D trail between Goulais River (south of Searchmont) and Wawa/Chapleau. We encourage snowmobile riders to plan accordingly and always refer to the OFSC Interactive Guide (ITG) for trail statuses.”
Don’t Forget:
- The Wawa Travellers will play against the Porcupine Jr. Gold Kings at 12:30 and 4 p.m. today. Admittance is free.
- Joan’s Annual Cookie Walk at the Royal Canadian Legion from 11 – 1 p.m. Bring your own containers or the ladies will bag them for you. $7.50 a dozen!
- Hawk Junction Christmas Bazaar & Bake Sale from 10 – 3 at the Hawk Junction Community Hall.
Sunday:
- Community Christmas at the Legion Hall (upstairs) from 1 – 4 p.m.
- Drop off for the Christmas Hamper at the MMCC Banquet Hall
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
