Breaking News

Morning News – December 9

Dec 9, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries this morning and early this afternoon with risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -3. Wind chill -16 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill near -20.

News Tidbits:

  • For fans of the Group of Seven (maybe a Christmas gift for them) – Gary McGuffin has launched his newest book “The Algoma – Solemn Land”. A number of sites that are famous for being subjects of the Group of Seven, have been re-imagined by painters Peter Adams, James Aitken, Mark Berens, Jonathan Houghton, Paul Nabuurs, Andrew Peycha, and Peter Taylor are featured in this beautiful new book.

Provincial Announcements:

  • Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement on Toronto at 9 a.m.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*