Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Eulogio Omolida. Proud mother of Emma Desgagne (Jean), the late Oro, Loida Buerkle (Frank), Loy, Arman (Jackie), Yolanda, Aida Ward (Aaron) and Ryan (Ashley). Loving Nana of Thea, Anna, Miguel, Alexia, Cedric, Devon, Jamal, Anabel, Lea, Victoria, Veronica and Kallie. Great Nana of Otto. Dear sister of Maria, Artemio, Pedro all of the Philippines and the late Johnny.
Catalina will be remembered for her flower garden and as the “Blueberry lady” at the Algoma Farmer’s Market for over 30 years.
At Catalina’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather.
Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.
- OMOLIDA, Catalina - December 15, 2020
I have many lovely memories of Mr. and Mrs. Omolida and their family when they first arrived in the area. I recall how industrious and frugal they were to support their family. Mr. Omolida began selling Renaware decades ago, explaining to me one day what a well made product it was. I thought it was too expensive and did not buy, but still he gave me a small, serrated bladed Renaware knife. He was right about the quality. I recently saw a set over forty years old and wish it was mine. I use my little knife almost every day, and it reminds me of him and I smile. Mr. and Mrs Omolida’s joy of life and dedication to family is reflected in their children. I am blessed to have known them even if for a short time.
My condolences to the family. May your sorrow be lightened by the wonderful memories you have of your mother and father.
Mrs. Omolida was always one of my favourite customers in all my years in the service industry here in Wawa. Her smile was sweet and demeanor always kind. She will be greatly missed in this community. Prayers and love for the family.