OMOLIDA, Catalina

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Health Centre with her family by her side on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of the late Eulogio Omolida. Proud mother of Emma Desgagne (Jean), the late Oro, Loida Buerkle (Frank), Loy, Arman (Jackie), Yolanda, Aida Ward (Aaron) and Ryan (Ashley). Loving Nana of Thea, Anna, Miguel, Alexia, Cedric, Devon, Jamal, Anabel, Lea, Victoria, Veronica and Kallie. Great Nana of Otto. Dear sister of Maria, Artemio, Pedro all of the Philippines and the late Johnny.

Catalina will be remembered for her flower garden and as the “Blueberry lady” at the Algoma Farmer’s Market for over 30 years.

At Catalina’s request cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.