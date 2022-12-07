Ontario Marks National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women

Today, Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, released the following statement:

“Today, we stand together across the country to mark the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. It is a solemn reminder of the tragic shooting 33 years ago at l’Ecole Polytechnique de Montréal, in which 14 women were killed and 13 injured.

We honour and remember the women who lost their lives that terrible day:

Geneviève Bergeron

Hélène Colgan

Nathalie Croteau

Barbara Daigneault

Anne-Marie Edward

Maud Haviernick

Barbara Klucznik-Widajewicz

Maryse Laganière

Maryse Leclair

Anne-Marie Lemay

Sonia Pelletier

Michèle Richard

Annie St-Arneault

Annie Turcotte

This horrific mass shooting serves as a sobering reminder of the deadly violence that women have faced throughout history, and which they continue to experience to this day. Sadly, here in Canada, every six days a woman is killed by her intimate partner and one in three women will experience sexual violence in their lifetime.

As we reflect on the women who lost their lives in Montreal – as well as all the others who have perished or had their lives forever altered due to acts of violence – let us be united in our resolve to create a better province, free of gender-based violence.

We must continue to have open conversations year-round about violence against women and encourage survivors to bring their stories forward. We must continue to educate Ontarians of all ages about healthy, equal and non-violent relationships. And we must have zero tolerance for gender-based violence so women and girls can live with hope, and without fear.

Our government believes it is every woman’s fundamental right to live safely and securely in her home and community. We know that to achieve this, words are not enough. That’s why we are working together with all levels of government and community partners to prevent and address violence against women in all forms. This includes making critical investments in violence prevention initiatives and a broad range of supports to help survivors heal and rebuild their lives. We will continue working to end gender-based violence so all women and girls can live freely, without the fear of violence.”