Between the Covers – December 7

L’École Publique L’Escalade visited the Wawa Public Library. The library staff was thrilled to have students and teachers from L’Escalade come and visit the library. It was wonderful to show everyone our amazing new Interactive Game table and all the uses of a 3D Printer. The students were all very captivated by the new technology in the library. It was also a great opportunity to talk about the afterschool activities the library has available for the students.

And of course, what is a visit to the library without a story? We read a book about travelling and exploring Canada and we were able to use our carpet (which is a map of Canada) as a guide!

The Wawa Public Library will be hosting its first-ever SILENT AUCTION. All items will be on display at the Wawa Public Library where your bids can be made. The Auction will begin on Tuesday, December 6th and will end on Saturday, December 17th at 2 p.m. Successful bidders will be notified Tuesday, December 20th! The Wawa Public Library thanks you for your continued support.

Beginning December 1st until December 21st, come into the library and hunt down the answers to the clues and get your name in for a chance to win a prize in the Holiday Scavenger Hunt. All answers are found in the library! There will be a prize for kids and a prize for adults. A great way to learn what your library has to offer!

New Books on the Seven Day Shelf are “Righteous Prey” by John Sanford, “It Starts With Us” by Colleen Hoover, “Santa’s Little Yelpers” by David Rosenfelt and “Endless Summer” by Elin Hilderbrand. Nouveau en Français, nous avons “Une de Moins” par Chrystine Brouillet.

The staff pick of the week is “Desert God” by Wilbur Smith. From the Book Jacket:

On the gleaming banks of the nile, the brilliant Taita-a freed slave and advisor to the Pharaoh-devises a plan to destroy Egypt’s most feared enemy, the mighty Hyksos. His quest will take him on an epic journey through the ancient river, through Arabia and the magical city of Babylon and across the open seas-all in the company of the Pharaoh’s exquisite sisters. With the future of the kingdom itself on his shoulders, Taita plunges into a world where the line between loyalty and betrayal shifts like the desert sands, evil waits in the shadows and death lingers on the edge of darkness.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!