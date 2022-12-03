East Algoma OPP – Male Charged Twice with Trespass by Night

On December 2, 2022, the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged a person again with trespass by night after he was caught on security camera attempting to enter vehicles in driveways.

On December 1, 2022, at approximately 4:15 a.m., the person was caught on camera at a residence on Westview Crescent attempting to enter a vehicle parked in the driveway. The person in question was known to residents and the police.

Cody EVERTON, 28 years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Trespassing at Night, contrary to section 177 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 9, 2023.

The OPP remind the public to lock vehicles parked in driveways overnight. Install lighting and security cameras if possible. Also, lock vehicles when parked in parking lots during the day. Police are receiving reports of thefts from vehicles parked in retail store parking lots.