The flags at the Municipal offices are at half-mast. They were placed there in recognition of the service Chris Casavant gave to his community as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Wawa Fire Department. Placing a flag at half-mast is a universally recognized symbol of mourning and a tribute.
Chris was tragically killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday night north of Wawa.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Municipal Offices Put Flags at Half-Mast - December 1, 2022
- Morning News – December 1 - December 1, 2022
- Highway 17 (Wawa to Goulais River) OPEN - December 1, 2022