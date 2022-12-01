Breaking News

Municipal Offices Put Flags at Half-Mast

The flags at the Municipal offices are at half-mast. They were placed there in recognition of the service Chris Casavant gave to his community as a Volunteer Firefighter for the Wawa Fire Department. Placing a flag at half-mast is a universally recognized symbol of mourning and a tribute.

Chris was tragically killed in a vehicle collision Tuesday night north of Wawa.

 

Brenda Stockton
