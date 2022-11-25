Morning News – November 25

Nov 25, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 70% chance of flurries early this morning then 30% chance of flurries late this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 1. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this evening. Low -2. Wind chill -10 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Downhill skiers and snowboarders may feel a little excited today. Yesterday, Searchmont Resourt celebrated their earliest opening day on record, with 20 runs opening. Over the last couple of weeks, Searchmont Resort’s staff and their nearly 100 snow-making machines have been hard at work over the past couple of weeks putting down the resilient man-made snow base.
- Ford is recalling more than 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapours onto a hot engine and cause fires. The recall covers Bronco Sport and Escape SUVs from 2020-23. All have 1.5-litre, three-cylinder engines.
- The Ontario Government is funding an additional $1.4 million investment into the Landlord and Tenant Board. This is for the Board to hire over 35 additional operational staff to enhance scheduling and client experience, issue decisions and orders faster and help tackle the high number of cases before the board.
- The community of Kingfisher Lake First Nation is now connected to the province’s electricity grid. Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Project is now enegerzized, ending the use of costly diesel generators. The Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Project will connect more than 18,000 people living in 16 remote First Nation communities. The first major milestone was reached in August 2022 with the completion and energization of a 230kV line, approximately 300 km from Dinorwic to Pickle Lake.
Provincial Annoucements:
- Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, will make an announcement on delivering high-speed internet service to Huron County in Gorrie at 10 a.m.
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Dave Cassidy, President of Unifor Local 444, to make an announcement about supports for auto workers in Windsor at 10:30 a.m.
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement at 11 a.m. in Timmins.
- Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 12 Noon in Ottawa.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 25 - November 25, 2022
- Area Road Conditions – November 25 - November 25, 2022
- Morning News – November 24 - November 24, 2022