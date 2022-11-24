Wawa Cross Country Runner End Season

The Wawa Cross Country runners finished off their season with runners competing at OFSAA in early November. Our team consists of runners from both MHS and ESJ, running as one team. The Wawa Cross Country runners finished off their season with runners competing at OFSAA in early November. Our team consists of runners from both MHS and ESJ, running as one team.

OFSAA brings together athletes from all over Ontario and is one of the biggest cross country meets in the world with over 1500 athletes competing! Almost all of our runners ran personal bests. Congratulations to them and to all the Wawa Cross Country runners for an incredible season. We’ll be looking forward to seeing what these athletes do next season.

Congrats again to all of our runners.