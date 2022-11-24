RIDE Check Evasion results in Multiple Charges

On November 23, 2022, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check at the intersection of Little Rapids Road and Ansonia Road in the Municipality of Huron Shores.

Shortly after 4:00 p.m., police observed a red pick-up truck approach R.I.D.E. location then it suddenly turned around to evade police. Police pulled the pick-up truck over near the municipality’s garage on Little Rapids Road.

Police observed two different plates on the vehicle. A query revealed the driver and passenger were wanted. A search of the pick-up truck was conducted, and officers located a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, a loaded 303 British rifle and a loaded sawed-off .22 semi-automatic Savage rifle.

As a result, the driver Daniel JONES, 32 years-of-age from Bruce Mines was charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) (three counts)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC (three counts)

Carrying Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC (three counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC (two counts)

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC (three counts)

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of Highway Traffic Act (HTA) (two counts)

Use Plates Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA (two counts)

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 7(5)(a) of the HTA

Operate a Motor Vehicle without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Unlawfully Have Loaded Firearm in Conveyance, contrary to section 17(1)(a) of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act (three counts)

The passenger Cole BARBER, 26 years-of-age from the Municipality of Huron Shores was charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 86(1) of the Criminal Code (CC) (three counts)

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, contrary to section 88 of the CC (three counts)

Carrying Concealed Weapon, contrary to section 90 of the CC

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, contrary to section 91(1) of the CC (three counts)

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, contrary to section 92(1) of the CC (two counts)

Possession of a Prohibited Device or Ammunition, contrary to section 92(2) of the CC

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was a Firearm, contrary to section 94 of the CC (three counts)

Possession of Loaded Prohibited or Restricted Firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the CC

Both accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bain in Blind River on November 24, 2022, and both were remanded into custody.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for seven days.