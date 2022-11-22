SE OPP Wawa – Downtown Offices to Close

The Superior East Detachment of the OPP will officially close the downtown offices (50 Broadway Avenue) on Friday, November 25, 2022, at 04:00 p.m.

After the 25th, the public can access police services by:

in person at the Highway Detachment, 34 Pinewood Drive, Wawa.

speak to an OPP officer over the phone, they can call the highway detachment at (705) 856-2233, Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For non-urgent matters, the OPP’s 24-hour police service line can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. In a life-threatening emergency, always call 9-1-1.

Minor crimes can be reported to the OPP via their online reporting system by visiting www.opp.ca and selecting “Report Online”.

Minor motor vehicle collisions can be reported to a Collision Reporting Centre. Information can be found by visiting www.opp.ca/collisions or calling 1-800-773-0007.

The OPP media release stated, “We thank you for your patience during this time of transition. These changes are being made to increase the efficiency of police operations in Wawa and throughout the service area. Frontline policing and emergency response will not be impacted by this closure. Public safety remains the OPP’s top priority and officers will continue to serve the Superior East communities with pride and professionalism.”