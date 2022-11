Winter weather travel advisory (Agawa – Lake Superior Park)

At 6:50 a.m. Environment Canada issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

A low pressure system is expected to bring snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm with locally higher snowfall amounts of 10 to 15 cm possible in the area this morning. Environment Canada warns that lake effect snow could allow some areas to experience slightly elevated snowfall rates and snowfall accumulations. Strong southwesterly wind gusts of up to 60 km/h may allow for local blowing snow, especially along the lakeshore.

The snow will taper off later this morning.