Morning News – November 19

Nov 19, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries or snow squalls. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Temperature falling to -9 this afternoon. Wind chill near -13.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -18. Wind chill -13 this evening and -21 overnight.
Snow Squall Warning – Pukaskwa Park – Wawa & LSPP – Agawa
News Tidbits:
- Today we remember OPP Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was tragically killed in the line of duty on November 19, 2020.
- Family, friends, Ottawa Police and SSM residents are grieving today. Ottawa Police Service Constable Drew Nadeau was involved in a fatal collision on his way home from work early Friday morning. Drew was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie.
- Don’t forget the By-Hands Festival today at the MMCC.
-
If you were thinking of heading to the Soo for Christmas shopping and the annual Christmas Parade – you may reconsider. The City of SSM has declared a Significant Weather Event as a result of a snow squall warning issued by Environment Canada. Lake effect snow squalls are expected to develop overnight tonight and local snowfall amounts of 15 to 30 cm are possible by Sunday afternoon.
