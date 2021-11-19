Morning News – November 19

Weather:

There are no weather alerts this morning.

Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Temperature rising to plus 3 by morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 234 (up) active cases, and 15 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

If you are looking to go to the Soo and catch a Greyhounds game… get you ticket ahead. There is a 50% capacity cap due to APH’s stronger health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so tickets are limited. It has been a year since PC Marc Hovingh, a 28-year veteran of the OPP responded to a call for service, and succumbed to his injuries while bravely serving in the line of duty.

Announcements:

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, joined by Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River, will make an announcement about transportation improvements in Kenora at 4 p.m.