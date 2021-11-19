Morning News – November 19

Nov 19, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
There are no weather alerts this morning.
Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill minus 8 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Cloudy. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Temperature rising to plus 3 by morning.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 234 (up) active cases, and 15 (same) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
News Tidbits:
If you are looking to go to the Soo and catch a Greyhounds game… get you ticket ahead. There is a 50% capacity cap due to APH’s stronger health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, so tickets are limited.
Announcements:
Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, joined by Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River, will make an announcement about transportation improvements in Kenora at 4 p.m.
