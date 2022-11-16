Nov 16, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High -4. Wind chill -18 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -9. Wind chill near -13.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 101 between Chapleau and Foleyet was opened about 6 p.m. last night after a culvert collapsed causing a sinkhole.
- Congratulations to Emma Morrison (Chapleau Cree First Nation) who has been crowned Miss World Canada
Don’t Forget:
- There is a public test of Alert Ready today for Ontario at 12:55. Alerts will be issued on wireless phones, radio and T.V. with tests conducted at various times across the country. During the test, you will hear an emergency alert sound, beginning with the alert tone, known as the Canadian Alert Attention Signal. The message will indicate that it is a test and that does not require action from the public. Alert Ready tests are conducted twice a year, during Emergency Preparedness Week in May and the third week of November.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – November 16 - November 16, 2022
- L’Énoncé économique de l’automne 2022 de l’Ontario - November 15, 2022
- Ontario’s 2022 Fall Economic Statement - November 15, 2022