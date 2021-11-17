Morning News – November 17

Weather

Periods of light snow changing to periods of rain or drizzle this morning and ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 6.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning this evening except showers near Lake Superior. Risk of snow squalls late this evening and overnight. Amount 5 cm inland. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low zero.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 186(up) active cases, and 18(up) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

If you are travelling to the Soo today (or actually anywhere else) – be aware of changing road conditions – it is very messy out there!

In addition, Hwy 17 is reduced to one lane in the Agawa area due to environmental clean up. The westbound lane and shoulder are closed at Trapper’s Trail.

Announcements:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Guelph