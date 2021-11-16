Morning News – November 16

Weather

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 8. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning this evening then changing to periods of rain near midnight. Periods of snow over higher terrain overnight. Snowfall amount 5 cm over higher terrain. Wind southeast 20 km/h. Temperature rising to plus 2 by morning. Wind chill minus 8 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 168 active cases, and 14 hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

SSM municipal council has directed municipal staff to move forward in the process to ban single-use plastics. There will be consultation with the public and affected businesses as this process goes ahead.

Comedian J.P. Nathan has written a novella. He chose to write about a trip along Highway 17 to Wawa with his father in February 2016 complete with the requisite snow storm that those of us who travel back and forth to the Soo are oh, so familiar with. That drive can often be kinda crazy, and it sounds like he has captured not only the drive, but a real snapshot of his relationship with his dad. You can find it on Amazon (kindle).

Announcements:

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will make an announcement at 8:45 a.m. in Belle River.