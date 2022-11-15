Breaking News

Morning News – November 15

Nov 15, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this afternoon. High -3. Wind chill -14 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -10. Wind chill -10 this evening and -15 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • If you are headed to Thunder Bay today, they are respecting snow squalls with accumulations of 15 to 25cm this morning.
  • Thoughts and prayers for the family of the gentleman who died yesterday at Argonaut – Magino,
  • Highway 101 remains closed between Chapleau and Foleyet due to a sinkhole in the middle of the highway.
  • Biigtigong Nishnaabeg has approved a Community Benefits Agreement in respect of the Marathon Palladium Copper Project

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*