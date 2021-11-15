Morning News – November 15

Weather

Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 8. Wind chill near minus 11.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 155 active cases, and 14 hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

The Municipality of Wawa has lit the goose in purple in recognition of the ‘Shine the Light’ on Woman Abuse campaign. For a number of years now, CHADWIC home has asked businesses along Broadway Avenue and Mission Road to decorate with purple lights to provide a visual support and bring attention to the issue of men’s violence against women. November 15th is designated as “Wear Purple Day”.

Congratulations and best wishes to the new M&M Food Market Express Store (beside the Brick and TBay Tel). Their grand opening is today! Wawa and area is sure to benefit with another choice in food items.

Was sad to hear of the passing of Harvey (Kemp) Weir. Kemp was an OPP office at the Wawa Detachment from May 1977 to November 1985. He retired in 1999, with 30 years of service. He died at the age of 73, having been retired for 22 years. In retirement, he was a professor at Seneca College.

Announcements:

Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, will make an announcement about supporting economic development in the province’s agri-food sector in Teeswater at 11:00 a.m.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Long-Term Care, to tour the construction site for two long-term care homes at Trillium Health Partners at 11:30 a.m. in Missisauga.