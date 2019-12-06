Every year CHADWIC Home participates in the November campaign to end male violence against womenand raise awareness by turning purple.Purple is a symbol of courage, survival and honour, and has come to symbolize the fight to end woman abuse.
In Wawa, a number of businesses decorate with purple lights, and CHAWIC Home decorated a beautiful driftwood tree at the MMCC with purple feathers and sayings. If you haven’t seen the tree, look through the gallery and read the messages.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Ending Violence Against Women is Everyone’s Responsibility - December 6, 2019
- “Shine The Light Against Woman Abuse” - December 6, 2019
- 30 years ago… - December 6, 2019