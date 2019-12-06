“Shine The Light Against Woman Abuse”

2019 - Shine the Light

Every year CHADWIC Home participates in the November campaign to end male violence against womenand raise awareness by turning purple.Purple is a symbol of courage, survival and honour, and has come to symbolize the fight to end woman abuse.

In Wawa, a number of businesses decorate with purple lights, and CHAWIC Home decorated a beautiful driftwood tree at the MMCC with purple feathers and sayings. If you haven’t seen the tree, look through the gallery and read the messages.