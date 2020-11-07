Shine the Light 2020

photo gallery from 2019
The goals of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign are to raise awareness of men’s violence against women by turning communities purple for the month of November; to stand in solidarity with abused women and support them in understanding that any shame and/or blame they may feel does not belong to them but to the perpetrators of their abuse; and to raise the profile of the community agencies that can provide abused women with help as they attempt to live their lives free from violence and abuse. Purple is a symbol of courage, survival and honour, and has come to symbolize the fight to end woman abuse.
- Paint Your Community Purple!
- Wear Purple on Friday, November 13th
- Put a purple light bulb or purple string lights on your front porch and/or in your windows. (Contact your local hardware store for purple string lights or search for products online)
- Hang a Shine the Light on Woman Abuse Campaign Poster at your workplace
- Use your voice to talk about ending men’s violence against women
- Use the power of social media to show your support using the hashtag #ShineTheLight
Source – CHADWIC HOME
