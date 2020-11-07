Shine the Light 2020

The goals of the Shine the Light on Woman Abuse campaign are to raise awareness of men’s violence against women by turning communities purple for the month of November; to stand in solidarity with abused women and support them in understanding that any shame and/or blame they may feel does not belong to them but to the perpetrators of their abuse; and to raise the profile of the community agencies that can provide abused women with help as they attempt to live their lives free from violence and abuse. Purple is a symbol of courage, survival and honour, and has come to symbolize the fight to end woman abuse.