Superior East OPP – Charges laid after Assault

A physical altercation has resulted in a criminal charge for a Wawa resident. On November 7, 2022, at approximately 2:58 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to an assault that occurred on Third Avenue in Wawa.
As a result of the investigation, Robert CHEVRIER, 49 years-of-age, of Wawa was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC).
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 5, 2022 in Wawa.
