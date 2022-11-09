NDP statement on education bargaining

Interim Ontario NDP Leader Peter Tabuns released the following statement (November 8th, 2022):

“It’s inappropriate for Doug Ford and Stephen Lecce to attempt to take a victory lap. They need to negotiate a fair deal with education workers that guarantees our kids will have the support of caring adults in the classroom. If Mr. Ford and Mr. Lecce are serious about bargaining in good faith and ending disruption in schools, why aren’t they calling back the legislature immediately to repeal Bill 28 and restore the rights of education workers? Let’s see the legislation right away so we can make sure it actually repeals Bill 28 and doesn’t sneak in any surprises.

Mr. Ford and Mr. Lecce know their assignment: repeal Bill 28 and return to the bargaining table to negotiate a fair deal with education workers. The longer Mr. Ford and Mr. Lecce take to hand in their homework, the more our kids will suffer for this government’s attacks on caring adults in the classroom and cuts to education.”