Letter – The Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund Could Use Your Help

Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund

October 20, 2021

Greetings Everyone!

It is the season for the Wawa Christmas Hampers once again. The hamper program has been in Wawa since the early 1960’s and is used extensively during the holiday season. The year 2020 proved challenging due to COVID 19. We were able to provide 157 recipients with PPE equipment along with cleaning supplies, foods specific to health needs, snowsuits, boots and winter gear to some, many age specific toys and a wonderful Chrismtas dinner. We want to once again acknowledge your contributions, the $10,000 donation and the Emergency Community Support Fund Grant we received to help with COVID 19 needs, many would not have been able to purchase.

We are submitting this letter to businesses and organizations and the people of Wawa for a donation to help the families have a great 2021 holiday season. We anticipate the same restrictions with COVID 19 and the Delta varient this year. No gift is too big or too small. Your gifts will be used to purchase more PPE equipment, cleaning supplies, food, toys and gift cards to the families during the Christmas season.

We are a charitable organization and your generous donation of $10 or above will receive a tax receipt. You may send donations to Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund, P.O. Box 1365, Wawa, On P0S1K0 or etransfer electronically to [email protected]

Should you wish to contact one of us you may call Richard Watson 705-856-4969 or Robin Marshall-Davidson 705-852-1247.

Thanks for your generosity,

Wawa Christmas Hamper Fund Committee

Chair: Richard Watson