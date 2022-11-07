Breaking News

Morning News – November 7

Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A few flurries or rain showers ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this morning. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 7.

Strong westerly winds are expected this morning between LSPP and St. Joseph Island with gusts up to 70km/h.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to Jordan Chalykoff who took second at the OFSAA XC Women 4k Novice mstsyhon
  • It was neat to see that a Superior East – Chapleau OPP officer has been recognized on the ‘I’ve got your back 911’ wall of emergency workers – Cst Kylee Vachon.
  • Goulais River most recent power outage began about 6:15 a.m. this morning. Numerous power outages were experienced in the Algoma District over the weekend as part of the high winds.
  • Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to hold a media availability on CUPE’s ‘political protest’ this morning at 9 a.m.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*