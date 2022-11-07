Morning News – November 7

Monday, November 7, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A few flurries or rain showers ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 late this morning. Temperature steady near plus 3. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 7.
Strong westerly winds are expected this morning between LSPP and St. Joseph Island with gusts up to 70km/h.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Jordan Chalykoff who took second at the OFSAA XC Women 4k Novice mstsyhon
- It was neat to see that a Superior East – Chapleau OPP officer has been recognized on the ‘I’ve got your back 911’ wall of emergency workers – Cst Kylee Vachon.
- Goulais River most recent power outage began about 6:15 a.m. this morning. Numerous power outages were experienced in the Algoma District over the weekend as part of the high winds.
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to hold a media availability on CUPE’s ‘political protest’ this morning at 9 a.m.
