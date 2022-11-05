Breaking News

Morning News – November 5

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Rain at times heavy. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12.
  • Tonight – Showers at times heavy. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 70 except gusting to 90 near Lake Superior late this evening and overnight. Low plus 4.

Wind Warning – Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 80 to 90 km/h, with the strongest gusts expected near the shores of Lake Superior. Beginning late this afternoon and ending early Sunday morning. This warning affects:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget to turn back your clocks! Daylight savings time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. and we will be getting an extra hour of sleep.

Hockey in Wawa:

  • Saturday:
    • 12:30 – U11 Travellers vs Cochrane
    •  2:00 – U13 Travellers vs Cochrane
    •  4:00 U11 Travellers vs Cochrane
    •  5:30 – U13 Travellers vs Cochrane
  • Sunday:
      • 10:00 – U11 Travellers vs Cochrane
