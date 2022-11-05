Morning News – November 5

Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Rain at times heavy. Local amount 20 to 30 mm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 12.
- Tonight – Showers at times heavy. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming southwest 50 gusting to 70 except gusting to 90 near Lake Superior late this evening and overnight. Low plus 4.
Wind Warning – Strong south to southwesterly winds with gusts to 80 to 90 km/h, with the strongest gusts expected near the shores of Lake Superior. Beginning late this afternoon and ending early Sunday morning. This warning affects:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget to turn back your clocks! Daylight savings time ends Sunday at 2 a.m. and we will be getting an extra hour of sleep.
Hockey in Wawa:
- Saturday:
- 12:30 – U11 Travellers vs Cochrane
- 2:00 – U13 Travellers vs Cochrane
- 4:00 U11 Travellers vs Cochrane
- 5:30 – U13 Travellers vs Cochrane
- Sunday:
- 10:00 – U11 Travellers vs Cochrane
