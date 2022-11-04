Morning News – November 4

Friday, November 4, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. High 12 with temperature falling to 6 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Showers. Local amount 5 mm. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to John Dominey of Bruce Mines. He won $88,420 in the Septeber 7th, Lotto 6/49 draw with a ticket that was purchased at The Country Store on Highway 17.
- Join the Legion Ladies Auxiliary Branch 429 for their Annual Poppy Tea & Bake Sale today from 1 – 3 p.m. Elevator access is available for this event.
- ON511 is still saying that Hwy 144 remains closed after a collision on November 2 at 5:35 p.m. The highway will need repair after vehicles are removed and the investigation is completed.
