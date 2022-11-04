Fog Advisory (Wawa to Schreiber) – UPDATED

At 10:00 a.m. this Fog Advisory was cancelled.

At 8:20 Environment Canada issued a Fog Advisory for Wawa to Pukaskwa Park, and a Fog Advisory for Marathon to Schreiber. Motorists can expect fog between Wawa and Schreiber.

Environment Canada warns that near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring, and is expected to dissipate later this morning. “Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.”