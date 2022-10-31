Be Safe, this Halloween!

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) want to ensure everyone has an enjoyable and safe Halloween night.

Halloween can be an exciting time for children and with the distraction of candy and costumes, safety rules can easily be forgotten. There will be lots of little ghouls, goblins and ghosts out on the streets on Halloween night and here’s how you can take extra care.

· Young children should be accompanied by an adult or responsible older child

· Teach your child to stop at the curb, look left, right and left again, and to listen for oncoming traﬃc

· Choose face paint instead of masks

· Try to cross at crosswalks, street corners or intersections – it’s unsafe to cross between parked cars or other obstacles

· Stay on the sidewalk when walking from house to house, and if there is no sidewalk, walk beside the road, facing traﬃc so drivers can see you

· Drive slowly in residential areas where children are more likely to be trick-or‐treating

· Watch out for kids, many of who will be wearing costumes that limit their vision

· Reduce distractions, such as cellphones or loud music, and stay alert

· Children should wear costumes with bright fabrics or reflective material and carrying a flashlight

· Have an adult check your candy before eating

Have fun, be safe, and happy Halloween!