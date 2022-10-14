OPP lay 8,088 charges over Thanksgiving Weekend

Despite a warning from the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) about increased traffic enforcement, the lives of citizens who traveled to visit family and friends over the Thanksgiving long weekend were endangered by thousands of risky and, in some cases, dangerous drivers.

Sadly, poor road behaviours took their toll on human life, with three motor vehicle passengers, a driver and a pedestrian killed in four separate incidents over the weekend. The OPP also responded to a boating fatality.

During the national Operation Impact campaign (October 7-10, 2022), aggressive drivers posed the most significant risk on roads, with the OPP laying

5,141 speeding charges

116 stunt/racing charges

318 seatbelt offences

153 Alcohol/drug-impaired charges under the criminal code, and

69 distracted driving.

In total, officers laid 8,088 charges on roads, trails and waterways throughout the province. Ontarians are reminded that complying with all traffic laws is their best chance at preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities on and off the road.

Operation Impact is led by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, under the leadership of its Traffic Safety Committee, in support of Canada’s Road Safety Strategy 2025.