Between the Covers – October 12

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf: “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, “The Challenge” by Danielle Steel, “Traitor’s Dance” by Jeff Abbott and “We Measure the Earth with our Bodies” by Tsering Yangzom Lama.

Our Staff Pick of the Week is “The Kingmaker’s Daughter”. The Kingmaker’s Daughter—Philippa Gregory’s first sister story since The Other Boleyn Girl—is the gripping tale of the daughters of the man known as the Kingmaker, Richard Neville, Earl of Warwick: the most powerful magnate in fifteenth-century England. Without a son and heir, he uses his daughters, Anne and Isabel, as pawns in his political games, and they grow up to be influential players in their own right.

At the court of Edward IV and his beautiful queen, Elizabeth Woodville, Anne grows from a delightful child to become ever more fearful and desperate when her father makes war on his former friends. Married at age fourteen, she is soon left widowed and fatherless, her mother in sanctuary and her sister married to the enemy. Anne manages her own escape by marrying Richard, Duke of Gloucester, but her choice will set her on a collision course with the overwhelming power of the royal family.

New Movies for you Movie Night: “Copshop” starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo, “Street Kings” starring Keanu Reeves and Forest Whitaker, “Father Stu” starring Mark Wahlberg and “The Ref” starring Denis Leary and Judy Davis.

The Wawa Public Library AfterSchool Program has started. Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30pm for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool.

Join us for Tot Time every Wednesday from 10:00 – 11:00 am. Our goal is to introduce children to the library as soon as possible and to foster a life-long love of reading and books. We have stories, music, toys and crafts. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop in and check it out!

Ontario Public Library Week is Oct 16th – Oct 22nd. Join us in celebrating Ontario Public Library Week! On Tuesday, Oct. 18 we are raising awareness for Dyslexia! We have recently catalogued several Decodable Books to help kids with Dyslexia learn how to read! Come and join us for coffee, tea and a snack and allow us to show you our new collection! Help us fill the food bank! Bring your donations and we will give you TRIPLE coupons to use against library fines! There will be an in-library Scavenger Hunt where you will search for hidden letters. Once you find the hidden letters you must unscramble them to form a sentence. If you find all the letters and unscramble them, will put your name in for a draw! There will also be a colouring contest for the kids and the draw will be made on Friday, October 28th! Cindy Jozin will be here to display her pottery and talk about her passion for her craft. Paula Valois will display her Essential oils and talk about oils and health and self-care! We will also have local author Emma Cote here with her book “Unrest”! Isabella and Doris are back on Saturday, October 22nd for a wonderful afternoon of music. You don’t want to miss it! We are waiting on confirmation from a couple of other guests so watch for updates and a schedule of events!

Did you know that Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout Park Passes, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week. For more information, please contact the Circulation Desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the Library.