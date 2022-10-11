Morning News – October 11

Monday, October 11, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Clearing early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 18. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 30% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low 12.
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today. Bancroft is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Tim Hortons’ Orange Sprinkle Donut fundraising campaign on Sept. 30 in support of residential school survivors raised over $1 million. Quebec proceeds are being donated to the New Pathways Foundation, while proceeds raised in the rest of Canada are going to the Orange Shirt Society and the Indian Residential School Survivors Society. In Saskatchewan, 50 per cent of the proceeds raised are also supporting the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund, which is being established for the community that suffered a horrific tragedy last month that left 10 people dead and 18 others injured.
