Morning News – October 11

Weather



Showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. Temperature falling to 18 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Showers beginning overnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Low 12.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 10 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

84,449 people (73.5%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 3:10 PM, October 8, 2021).

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.