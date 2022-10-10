The Corporation of the

Municipality of Wawa

NOTICE

REMINDER

WOODLAND CEMETERY

As per Municipal By-Law 3187-19, Municipal Staff is asking everyone to please remove any artificial flower arrangements, wreath and or decorations (ornaments, candles, and planting of other embellishments) from cemetery plots by October 15.

Only one wreath or flower arrangement will be permitted on any single lot to mark special occasions which fall after October 15. (e.g. Remembrance Day, Christmas, Easter, etc.) Such decorations must be removed within 30 days of placing them. If items are not removed within 30 days, they shall be considered abandoned and may be disposed of by staff.

Please contact Director of Infrastructure Services at 705-856-2244, ext. 252, should you have any questions.

Dan Beach

Director of Infrastructure Services