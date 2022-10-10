NOTICE OF COMMENCEMENT

Wawa Municipal Water Supply Intake

The Municipality of Wawa is initiating a Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (MCEA) for improvements to the municipal drinking water system. Drinking water is sourced from Wawa Lake through an intake pipeline that terminates in the raw water pumping station situated near the shoreline of Wawa Lake and the Municipality has determined that the existing raw water intake facilities, including intake pipe, have deteriorated with age and are in need of replacement. Proposed improvements will also provide flushing capability to the existing Michipicoten River Village treated water transmission main.

The study is being undertaken as a Schedule B project in accordance with the requirements of the Municipal Class Environmental Assessment (“Class EA”). In accordance with the Class EA, the study will include public and external agency consultations and will evaluate alternative designs based on their potential impacts on the natural, social and economic environments. Before identifying a preferred alternative, interested parties will have the opportunity to review the study findings and provide input and comments into the evaluation.

The Municipality will hold a Public Information Centre (PIC) during the course of the Class EA in order to solicit input. Prior notification of the date, time and location of the PIC will be provided.

Please contact one of the following project team members if you would like to be included on the project mailing list, have any questions or wish to obtain more information on the project:

Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa Attention: Becca Weatherall, EIT

Assistant Director, Infrastructure Services 40 Broadway Avenue, P.O. Box 500

Wawa, ON

Tel: 705-856-2244

Email: [email protected] Kresin Engineering Corporation Attention: Ryan Wilson, P. Eng.

Project Engineer 536 Fourth Line East

Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Tel: 705-949-4900

Email: [email protected]

Respondents should note that information collected for this study will be subject to the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act. With the exception of personal information, all comments received will become part of the public record and may be included in the study documentation prepared for public review.

This notice first published on October 7, 2022.