SE OPP – Operation Impact begins today, October 7th

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be focusing on road safety this Thanksgiving weekend by participating in Operation Impact from Friday, October 7 to Monday, October 10, 2022.

This annual campaign is supported by Transport Canada, The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police (CACP) and the OPP. The goal is to reduce collisions, injuries and fatalities on Canadian highways and trails by focusing on the “Big 4” driving behaviours: alcohol and drug impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving (including speeding and following too close), and lack of or improper seatbelt use. These driving behaviours are the leading causes of traffic deaths in Ontario. Each year, the OPP responds to thousands of preventable collisions due to the Big 4.

Expect to see increased patrols by the Superior East OPP this weekend, including Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) programs and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) patrols, to promote awareness and reduce unsafe driving on Ontario’s roads and trails.

The Superior East OPP reminds all motorists to drive sober, ignore distractions, slow down, wear your seatbelt and ensure all passengers are secured with an appropriate child restraint or seatbelt. Please call 911 if you suspect a driver is impaired by alcohol, drug or even fatigue. Every person who operates a motor vehicle has a responsibility to ensure they are doing their part to keep themselves, their passengers and other road users safe.

Please share our roads responsibly so you and your passengers arrive at your destinations safely this Thanksgiving weekend.