Ontario Marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month

Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, released the following statement:

“This year’s National Disability Employment Awareness Month comes at a time when many employers in Ontario and across Canada are in a fierce competition to secure the best talent.

One way businesses can find this talent is by connecting to the large talent pool of skilled workers who are ready to make a difference: people with disabilities.

Employees with disabilities help businesses reach new customers, become more innovative, productive and profitable, and so much more. That’s why, throughout National Disability Employment Awareness Month, and in every month of the year, our government is removing barriers to employment for people with disabilities and connecting jobseekers and employers.

To support employment opportunities for people with disabilities, we are:

investing an additional $90 million in the Skills Development Fund to support training projects that prepare jobseekers for meaningful careers, while prioritizing programs that help people with disabilities and others facing barriers to employment

providing employment supports to help people with disabilities find, keep or thrive in a job

offering young people with disabilities ways to find employment through the Youth Job Connection and Youth Job Connection Summer programs

making it easier to connect with social services from municipalities and other groups across the province through 211

sharing practical resources to help create more inclusive workplaces and communities for people who have a developmental disability

promoting ways that inclusion improves business.

To celebrate this important month, I am excited our government is participating in Light It Up! on October 20th. This annual event led by the Ontario Disability Employment Network, lights up buildings in blue and purple across the province to help raise awareness. This year, several provincial government buildings will be proudly illuminated in solidarity with this great cause.

Together, let’s all recognize National Disability Employment Awareness Month and help create inclusive opportunities for all Ontarians to thrive in the workplace, strengthen our economy and enrich our communities.”