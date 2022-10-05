Breaking News

SE OPP – Three Charged after Assault

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 12:18 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault on Second Avenue in Wawa. As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged.

Blake KOMARNISKI, 39 years-of-age, of Wawa has been charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Break, Enter dwelling house, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC, and
  • Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

Daniel BROOKS, 27 years-of-age, of Grand Prairie, Alberta has been charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Break, Enter dwelling house, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC, and
  • Disguise with Intent, contrary to section 351(2) of the CC.

Harlen MILLER, 29 years-of-age, of Fraser Lake, British Columbia has been charged with:

  • Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC),
  • Break, Enter dwelling house, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC, and
  • Disguise with Intent, contrary to section 351(2) of the CC.

All three individuals have been remanded into custody pending bail hearings.


