SE OPP – Three Charged after Assault

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 12:18 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of an assault on Second Avenue in Wawa. As a result of the investigation, three individuals were arrested and charged.

Blake KOMARNISKI, 39 years-of-age, of Wawa has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Break, Enter dwelling house, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC, and

Failure to comply with release order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

Daniel BROOKS, 27 years-of-age, of Grand Prairie, Alberta has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Break, Enter dwelling house, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC, and

Disguise with Intent, contrary to section 351(2) of the CC.

Harlen MILLER, 29 years-of-age, of Fraser Lake, British Columbia has been charged with:

Aggravated Assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code (CC),

Break, Enter dwelling house, contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the CC, and

Disguise with Intent, contrary to section 351(2) of the CC.

All three individuals have been remanded into custody pending bail hearings.