SE OPP – Charges Laid after Harbour Road Collision

On September 27, 2022 at approximately 7:58 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Harbour Road in Wawa.

Through investigation, the driver was determined to be impaired by alcohol. As a result, Noodin STONE, 20-years-of-age, of Wawa was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on November 7, 2022 in Wawa.